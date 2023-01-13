Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 146,815 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNL. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Kernel Group by 49.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,269,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 748,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 359,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 597,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 199,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group during the second quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of KRNL remained flat at $10.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,152. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.