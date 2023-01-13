Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,798,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,976,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SCUA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 105,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,607. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

About Sculptor Acquisition Corp I

Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.

