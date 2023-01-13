Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $2.42 Million in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.62% of Aehr Test Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,373. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 31,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $821.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.