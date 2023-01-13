Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Holdings in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Weiss Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,261 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.92% of MDH Acquisition worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,396,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 685,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 279,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 89,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,372. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.91. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

