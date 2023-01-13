Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Chain Bridge I were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRG. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,002,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge I by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 590,400 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

NASDAQ CBRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,187. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.11.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

