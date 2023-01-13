Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 230,100 Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 230,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.30% of Elliott Opportunity II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the third quarter valued at $17,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 1,482.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 354,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 331,925 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 197.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 53,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 37.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Elliott Opportunity II Stock Performance

Shares of EOCW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,708. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Elliott Opportunity II Profile

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.