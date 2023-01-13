Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 662,005 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC)

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,005 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Sports Ventures Acquisition worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AKIC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sports Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AKIC remained flat at $10.11 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,667. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.