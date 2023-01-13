Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after buying an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after buying an additional 54,723 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,858,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,095,000 after buying an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,265,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of TPL traded up $25.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,119.78. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,470.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2,047.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $16.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.38 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 59.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 21.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

