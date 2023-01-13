Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $33.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $47.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.16. Coinbase Global has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $242.87.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, with a total value of $365,063.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,647.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $365,063.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,647.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 106,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,242 and sold 471,048 shares valued at $19,341,757. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

