Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.1 %

WFC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.75. 1,651,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,655,627. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

