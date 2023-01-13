Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.8 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,650,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,834,000 after acquiring an additional 97,306 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,594,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,591,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

