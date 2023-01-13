Wells Fargo & Company Raises AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $121.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.83.

ATR stock opened at $113.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

