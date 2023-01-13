Wells Fargo & Company Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $93.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSK. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.38.

NYSE OSK opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 108.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

