Wells Fargo & Company Raises UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $42.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UGI. TheStreet upgraded UGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered UGI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.97.

UGI Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.