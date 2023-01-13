Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.31.

NYSE WELL opened at $72.10 on Monday. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.74, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

