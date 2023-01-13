Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDOFF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 168,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,721. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $13.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

