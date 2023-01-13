West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$132.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.40.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE WFG opened at C$98.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.33. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( TSE:WFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.16%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.