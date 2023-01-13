West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) PT Lowered to C$132.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$138.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$133.40.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE WFG opened at C$98.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.33. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$89.95 and a twelve month high of C$132.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The company had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 3.16%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

