Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 34,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,142,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $980,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $683,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $278,000.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.