Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI) Trading Up 0.1%

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 34,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 42,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.