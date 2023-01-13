Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
WFSTF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Western Forest Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Western Forest Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS WFSTF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
