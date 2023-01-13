Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to C$70.00 at National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.86.

NYSE WPM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.53. 201,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

