WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $707,444.09

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $51.56 million and approximately $707,444.09 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00452910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018299 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018759 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,299,500 coins and its circulating supply is 762,831,733 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

