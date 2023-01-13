Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,016 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

