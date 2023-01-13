Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,120 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

