Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after purchasing an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,897,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $745,540,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

