Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 633 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,107,713.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

