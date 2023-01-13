Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $333,684,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,355,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,502,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $37.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.55.

