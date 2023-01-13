Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 565 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SCHD opened at $77.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.46.
