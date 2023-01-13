Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $274,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,444,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after buying an additional 114,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sony Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 743,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sony Group by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,825,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SONY opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.47. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

