Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,187,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

