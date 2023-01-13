Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,005,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

