Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $137.07 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $111.85 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

