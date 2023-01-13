Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $121.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

