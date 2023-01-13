Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after buying an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

