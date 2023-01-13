Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 38.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 75.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.36.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

