Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.23.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

