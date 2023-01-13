William Garrett Gray Sells 1,858 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Stock

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) CFO William Garrett Gray sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $12,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,597.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 333,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,354. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Checkpoint Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $26.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.