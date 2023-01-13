Wilmington (LON:WIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.02), with a volume of 45483 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.02).

Wilmington Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £290.92 million and a P/E ratio of 891.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 302.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 283.55.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

