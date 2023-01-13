Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $346.56

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.56 ($4.22) and traded as low as GBX 337.50 ($4.11). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 342.50 ($4.17), with a volume of 49,112 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Wincanton Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £406.64 million and a P/E ratio of 847.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 350.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.52.
Wincanton Cuts Dividend
About Wincanton
Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.
Featured Articles
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.