Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Financial comprises about 2.3% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $37,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,560. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.