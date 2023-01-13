WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 411,430 shares.The stock last traded at $33.33 and had previously closed at $33.43.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $1,116,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

