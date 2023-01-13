Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.1% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

IBM opened at $145.55 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a PE ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

