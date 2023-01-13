Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

