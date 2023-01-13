Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $549,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,118,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after buying an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.58. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

