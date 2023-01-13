Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $240,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,855,000 after buying an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,276,000 after buying an additional 165,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on GLPI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

