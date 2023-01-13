Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 43,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.93. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $82.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

