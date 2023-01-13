Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 245 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $256.33 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $257.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.06.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

