Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 13.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,138,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,442,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its stake in Bilibili by 196.5% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Bilibili Profile

Shares of BILI opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.