Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 762 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMY opened at $71.60 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $61.19 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

