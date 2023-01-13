Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Sells 84 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $745.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $891.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

