Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FAZ. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $310,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

